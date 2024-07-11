The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TJX stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TJX Companies has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $112.97.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
