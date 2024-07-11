Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Hits $3.56 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $437.02 million and $3.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,610,751,050 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

