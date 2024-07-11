Thomas Spain Sells 104,722 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 104,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £39,794.36 ($50,972.67).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Thomas Spain sold 80,061 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £30,423.18 ($38,969.10).

On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £1,808.42 ($2,316.41).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain acquired 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,250.18 ($10,567.67).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £79,612.75 ($101,976.11).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £12,904.32 ($16,529.17).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($15,081.47).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.83. The stock has a market cap of £54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

