Toncoin Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.21 or 0.00012540 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.63 billion and approximately $217.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,852,857 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,831,165.561802 with 2,506,786,043.388258 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.14770972 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $206,185,793.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

