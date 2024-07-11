Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCJH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 296,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.14.
Top KingWin Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.