Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCJH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 296,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

