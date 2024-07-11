Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 127,763 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

TPZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

