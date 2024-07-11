TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.99

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 36311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a current ratio of 138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $721.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG RE Finance Trust

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 108,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

