Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,365 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 2.0 %

Huntsman stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

