TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

