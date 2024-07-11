TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

