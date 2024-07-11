Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.75 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TMQ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.72. 10,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,114. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of C$115.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$26,192.46. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

