UBS Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Melius Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,239,590 shares of company stock valued at $379,683,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,703,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.