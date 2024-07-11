UBS Group Trims E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Target Price to $4.20

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $4.50 to $4.20 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 3,939,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in E2open Parent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

