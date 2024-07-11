UBS Group Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $15.50

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $12.92 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

