United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.08

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$121.08 and last traded at C$121.08, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$120.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is 5.91%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

