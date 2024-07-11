United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Down 2%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 1,247,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,913,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

