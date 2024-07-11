United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 1.6% Higher

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.87 and last traded at $137.80. 560,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,974,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

