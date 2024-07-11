UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 652.0% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $135,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.28. 3,535,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,919. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

