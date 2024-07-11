Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $28.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

