Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.30

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.79 million for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

