Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of UUU stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
