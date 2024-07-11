Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $24.82

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $26.10. Upstart shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 1,813,163 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Upstart Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,041,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,041,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,501.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,993. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

