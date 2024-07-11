Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 1,316,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

