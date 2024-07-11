USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 285,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,040. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $4,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

