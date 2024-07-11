Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.42. 365,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 751,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Utz Brands’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,157.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,178 shares of company stock worth $9,387,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.