ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). 1,788,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,256,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.90 and a beta of 0.63.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

