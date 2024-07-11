Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,002. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

