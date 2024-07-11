Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.12. 40,699,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,193,164. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

