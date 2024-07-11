Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,454. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

