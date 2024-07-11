Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $463,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Down 3.5 %

KLA stock traded down $31.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $860.78. The stock had a trading volume of 414,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

