Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.12. 1,936,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,409. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

