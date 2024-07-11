Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $739,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,097,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 434.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $7.48 on Thursday, hitting $375.28. 989,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,923. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

