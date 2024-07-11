Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 12,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 32,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $149,055,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,046,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $503.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

