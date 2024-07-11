Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 647,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 501,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 72,955 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 243,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 558,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,173. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

