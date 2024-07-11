Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.85. 593,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,029. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

