VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading Down 0.3%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 9,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

