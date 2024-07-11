Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $326.64

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $326.64 and last traded at $326.56, with a volume of 5188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.