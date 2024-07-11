Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,596,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

