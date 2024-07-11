Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,121,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after buying an additional 2,381,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.38. 8,433,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

