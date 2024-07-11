Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.22

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 21879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after acquiring an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 680,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

