Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.93. 669,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

