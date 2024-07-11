Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,237. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

