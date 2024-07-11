Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.86 on Thursday, reaching $187.24. The stock had a trading volume of 238,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,754. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.