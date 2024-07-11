Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.80

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.80 and last traded at $113.74, with a volume of 41423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.41.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $864.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

