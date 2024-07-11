Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vår Energi AS Trading Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS VARRY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. Vår Energi AS has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Vår Energi AS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

