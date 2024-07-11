Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Financial Review

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% XTI Aerospace -982.52% -505.62% -105.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Venus Acquisition and XTI Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and XTI Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A XTI Aerospace $4.56 million 1.49 -$45.95 million N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XTI Aerospace.

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats XTI Aerospace on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

