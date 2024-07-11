VeraBank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,536,000 after buying an additional 400,077 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,544,000 after buying an additional 331,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,493,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,740. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

