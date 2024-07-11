VeraBank N.A. Has $267,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,142,000 after purchasing an additional 63,371 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,718,000 after purchasing an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 166,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $109.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.06.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.