Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $88,743.72 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $277.52 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.20.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,032 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

