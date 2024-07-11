Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. 852,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,296,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $534.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 76,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

